Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Tommy Madden u13 championship Quarter Finals Results.
St.Senans 3. 11 Beale 4. 07
Ballyduff 3. 10 Duagh 3. 08
Moyvane 0. 07 Finuge 4. 15
Northern Gaels 2. 10 Listowel 4. 14
===
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region Under 13 football competition
Division 1 final,
Na Gaeil 2-12 defeated John Mitchels 1-12
Division 1b Semifinal.
John Mitchels 4-07(19) Laune Rangers 1-14(17)
Division 2b Semifinal,
An Ghaeltacht B 1-06 Ardfert B. 4-10
Division 3 Semifinal:
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane 4-09(21) Castlegregory, 3-13(22)
Division 4 Semifinal.
Castleisland Desmonds 4-14 Dingle 2-07
FIXTURES
South Kerry Under 15 Championship, Monday September 12th; 6.30pm
Quarter Final at Foilmore; St.Michaels/Foilmore v Skellig Rangers/Valentia.
Semi Final at Dromid: Waterville/Dromid Pearses v St. Marys/Reenard.
===
C Championship Cup
Mon, 12 Sep, Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Semi Final), Castleisland Desmonds V Tarbert 18:30, Ref: George O Donnell
C Championship Shield
Mon, 12 Sep, Venue: Farranfore (Firies), (Semi Final), Firies V John Mitchels 18:30, Ref: Mike Walsh