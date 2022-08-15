Monday local GAA fixtures and results

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition
Round 3
Div. 1
Na Gaeil 5-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13
Div. 1B
Na Gaeil B 5-20 Milltown/Castlemaine B 1-10
Div. 2
Ardfert 4-16 Ballymacelligott 2-13
Div 2B
An Ghaeltacht B 2-13(19) Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 4-07(19)
Kerins O’Rahilly’s/St. Pats B 1-03 Ardfert B 3-13
Div. 3
Castlegregory 4-10 Annascaul/Lispole 4-11
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Dromid /Waterville (postponed)
Div. 4
Templenoe/Tuosist/Sneem/Derrynane v Castleisland Desmonds.(postponed)
Dingle v Renard/St. Mary’s (postponed)
McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League
Semi-finals
Group A
Nth.Gaels 1. 11 Beale 2. 07
Finuge 5. 11 Listowel A 2. 10
GROUP A Final
Finuge v Nth.Gaels Next Sunday evening August 21st E/T Venue T.B.C.
GROUP B
Moyvane 2. 14 Knock/ Brosna 3. 06
Ballyduff 5. 08 Tarbert 2. 11
Kerry Ladies Football
U13 County Championship
Quarter finals
Group B
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-08 -v- Listowel Emmets 3-07
Moyvane 6-11 -v- Beaufort 2-07
Group C
Laune Rangers 1-03 -v- Na Gaeil 3-11
Killarney Legion 4-01 -v- Kilcummin 4-09
Dingle 3-07 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 8-11