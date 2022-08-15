Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Aug 15, 2022 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures and results Monday local GAA fixtures and results
Share this article

The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football competition
Round 3

Div. 1
Na Gaeil 5-15 Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13

Div. 1B
Na Gaeil B 5-20 Milltown/Castlemaine B 1-10

Advertisement

Div. 2
Ardfert 4-16 Ballymacelligott 2-13

Div 2B
An Ghaeltacht B 2-13(19) Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane. 4-07(19)
Kerins O’Rahilly’s/St. Pats B 1-03 Ardfert B 3-13

Div. 3
Castlegregory 4-10 Annascaul/Lispole 4-11
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane v Dromid /Waterville (postponed)

Advertisement

Div. 4
Templenoe/Tuosist/Sneem/Derrynane v Castleisland Desmonds.(postponed)
Dingle v Renard/St. Mary’s (postponed)

McElligott Oils Asdee sponsored North Kerry U13 Football League
Semi-finals

Group A
Nth.Gaels 1. 11 Beale 2. 07
Finuge 5. 11 Listowel A 2. 10

Advertisement

GROUP A Final
Finuge v Nth.Gaels Next Sunday evening August 21st E/T Venue T.B.C.

GROUP B
Moyvane 2. 14 Knock/ Brosna 3. 06
Ballyduff 5. 08 Tarbert 2. 11

Kerry Ladies Football

Advertisement

U13 County Championship
Quarter finals

Group B
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-08 -v- Listowel Emmets 3-07
Moyvane 6-11 -v- Beaufort 2-07

Group C
Laune Rangers 1-03 -v- Na Gaeil 3-11
Killarney Legion 4-01 -v- Kilcummin 4-09
Dingle 3-07 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 8-11

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus