Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

LGFA U12 County League
Division 1
Castleisland Desmond's 3-07 v
MKL Gaels 4-09
Division 6
Castlegregory. 1-12 v Austin Stacks B 2-04
Fixtures
Central region U17 fixtures tonight. All games 7pm
Division 1:
Ardfert Football Club v Laune Rangers.
Austin Stacks v Keel/Listry.
Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane v Ballymacelligott.
Division 3:
Castlegregory GAA Club v Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville.
Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle v Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders.
Division 4:
Renard - St. Mary's v Na Gaeil.
Dromid/Waterville v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe.
North Kerry Board
Division 1 Round 2
Castleisland Desmonds v Ballyduff - 7:30
Division 2 Round 4
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Tarbert
Duagh v Northern Gaels
Throw in at 7:30
LGFA
U12 County League
Beaufort v Dr Crokes @ 6:30
Talter Jack sponsored U17 EAST REGION LEAGUE.
Division One
Kenmare V Rathmore @ 7pm
Division Two FINAL
Glenflesk v Spa @ 7pm
Extra time and winner on the day.
Division 3
Round Four
Currow V Gneeveguilla,
Cordal/Scartaglin V Fossa
Beaufort V Legion