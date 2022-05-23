Advertisement
Sport

Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

May 23, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
LGFA U12 County League

Division 1

Castleisland Desmond's 3-07 v

MKL Gaels 4-09

Division 6

Castlegregory. 1-12 v Austin Stacks B 2-04

Fixtures

Central region U17 fixtures tonight. All games 7pm

Division 1:

Ardfert Football Club v Laune Rangers.

Austin Stacks v Keel/Listry.

Division 2:

Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane v Ballymacelligott.

Division 3:

Castlegregory GAA Club v Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville.

Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle v Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders.

Division 4:

Renard - St. Mary's v Na Gaeil.

Dromid/Waterville v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe.

 

North Kerry Board

Division 1 Round 2

Castleisland Desmonds v Ballyduff - 7:30

 

Division 2 Round 4

Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Tarbert

Duagh v Northern Gaels

Throw in at 7:30

 

LGFA

U12 County League

Beaufort v Dr Crokes @ 6:30

Talter Jack sponsored U17 EAST REGION LEAGUE.

Division One

Kenmare V Rathmore @ 7pm

Division Two FINAL

Glenflesk v Spa @ 7pm

Extra time and winner on the day.

Division 3

Round Four

Currow V Gneeveguilla,

Cordal/Scartaglin V Fossa

Beaufort V Legion

