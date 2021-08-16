Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Lee Strand County U13 Football League Results
Division 1
Keel Listry 4.09 Laune Rangers 1.08
Division 2
Churchill 3.10 Kilcummin 3.03
Legion 2.06 Austin Stacks 1.05
Fossa 4.14 Beaufort 3.10
Division 3
Ballyduff 4.05 Glenflesk 1.02
Na Gaeil 3.06 Ballymacelligott 5.06
Division 4
St. Senan's 3.07 Dromid Waterville 2.06
Tarbert 5.11 Ardfert 1.06
Division 5
Knocknagoshel Brosna 4.19 Currow 4.04
Scartaglin 2.07 Kenmare .09
Division 6
Kilgarvan 3.11 Spa 5.08
St. Michael's Foilmore 3.09 Cordal 2.07
Division 8
Beale 4.10 Templenoe Tousist 3.09
Division 9A
Keel Listry B 5.09 Laune Rangers B 1.09
Division 9B
Kilcummin B 5.22 Fossa B 2.02
Division 9C
An Ghaeltacht B 3.18 Ballymacelligott B 1.05
Ardfert B 5.12 Na Gaeil B 2.05
FIXTURES
It’s semi finals night in the Keanes Supervalu Minor Football Leagues. All games throw in at 7pm unless stated
Division 1
Glenflesk V Fossa
Division 2
Ardfert Football Club V Kilcummin
Division 3
Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballymacelligott 19:15
Division 4
Firies V Killarney Legion
Division 5
Keel/Listry V Knock/Brosna/Duagh
Renard - St. Mary's V Ballyduff
Division 6
Na Gaeil V Annascaul/Lispole/Dingle
Division 7
St Michael's-Foilmore V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane
Churchill V Asdee/Bally/Clounmacon/Ballydonoghue
Division 9
Spa Killarney V Castleisland Desmonds
Templenoe/Sneem/Derrynane V An Ghaeltacht
Division 10
Dromid/Waterville V Tarbert
=======
U20 Football Division 1
Dr. Crokes V Austin Stacks 19:00
======
LGFA Donal Curtin Cup Semi Finals – All games at 7:30
Div 1
Southern Gaels v Na Gaeil - Valentia
Beaufort v Rathmore
Div 2
Dr Crokes v MKL Gaels
Div 3
Laune Rangers v Legion
Cromane v Clounmacon Moyvane
Div 4
Firies v Dingle