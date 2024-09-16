Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

North Kerry MINOR 'B' Hurling Championship Round 2
Kilmoyley 2 - 15 Firies 1 - 13
===
Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football
Div. 7 final.
Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-08 John Mitchels 3-14
===
Under 13 Club Championship
Quarter Finals
D1
Inbhear Scéine Gaels 4-22 -v- Churchill 1-02
Listowel Emmets 2-15 -v- Abbeydorney 4-07
Austin Stacks 3-08 -v- Southern Gaels 1-04
MKL Gaels 5-09 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 4-04
D2
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2-07 -v- Na Gaeil 5-12
Fossa 4-18 -v- Dr Crokes 4-03
D3
MKL Gaels B 4-03 -v- Scartaglin/Cordal 10-05
Rathmore 4-06 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 3-08
Ballymacelligott 5-18 -v- Southern Gaels B 1-02
D4
Beale 3-03 -v- Killarney Legion 5-05
Annascaul/Castlegregory 9-14 -v- Kilcummin 2-10
Beaufort 12-11 -v- Finuge/St Senans 6-05
D5
Duagh 1-05 -v- Milltown/Castlemaine 6-09
Ballyduff 0-01 -v- John Mitchels 0-04
FIXTURES
O’Sullivan Cup Quarter Final
Intermediate School Killorglin host Mercy Mounthawk in JP O’Sullivan Park Killorglin.
Throw in is at 1:15 this afternoon
===
LGFA Under 13 County Championship Quarter Finals
D2
Laune Rangers -v- Cromane - 6.15pm
D3
Castleisland Desmonds -v- Firies - 6 15pm
Under 17 Quarter Final
D2
Killarney Legion -v- Rathmore - 6.30pm
U16 County League U16 Division 4 Shield Final
Scartaglin/Cordal -v- MKL Gaels B - Austin Stacks - 7.00pm