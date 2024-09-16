Advertisement
Sport

Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

Sep 16, 2024 08:26 By radiokerrynews
Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
North Kerry MINOR 'B' Hurling Championship Round 2

Kilmoyley 2 - 15 Firies 1 - 13

 

===

 

Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 13 football

Div. 7 final.

Kerins O’Rahilly’s 2-08 John Mitchels 3-14

 

===

 

Under 13 Club Championship

Quarter Finals

D1

Inbhear Scéine Gaels 4-22 -v- Churchill 1-02

Listowel Emmets 2-15 -v- Abbeydorney 4-07

Austin Stacks 3-08 -v- Southern Gaels 1-04

MKL Gaels 5-09 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 4-04

 

D2

Knocknagoshel/Brosna 2-07 -v- Na Gaeil 5-12

Fossa 4-18 -v- Dr Crokes 4-03

 

D3

MKL Gaels B 4-03 -v- Scartaglin/Cordal 10-05

Rathmore 4-06 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 3-08

Ballymacelligott 5-18 -v- Southern Gaels B 1-02

 

D4

Beale 3-03 -v- Killarney Legion 5-05

Annascaul/Castlegregory 9-14 -v- Kilcummin 2-10

Beaufort 12-11 -v- Finuge/St Senans 6-05

 

D5

Duagh 1-05 -v- Milltown/Castlemaine 6-09

Ballyduff 0-01 -v- John Mitchels 0-04

 

FIXTURES

O’Sullivan Cup Quarter Final

Intermediate School Killorglin host Mercy Mounthawk in JP O’Sullivan Park Killorglin.

Throw in is at 1:15 this afternoon

===

LGFA Under 13 County Championship Quarter Finals

D2

Laune Rangers -v- Cromane - 6.15pm

D3

Castleisland Desmonds -v- Firies - 6 15pm

 

Under 17 Quarter Final

D2

Killarney Legion -v- Rathmore - 6.30pm

 

 

U16 County League U16 Division 4 Shield Final

Scartaglin/Cordal -v- MKL Gaels B - Austin Stacks - 7.00pm

