Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 3, 2023 08:07 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures and results
Ladies County U16 Football League
Div 3
Moyvane/Duagh 3-06 v MKL Gaels 1-11

Ladies County U14 Football League

Div 2
Cromane 7-02 v Corca Dhuibhne 2-08
Abbeydorney 7-12 v Austin Stacks 2-12

Div 5
Na Gaeil 7-12 v Currow 3-03

Div 6
Listowel Emmets B 4-02 v Rathmore 5-07

Div 7
Ballyduff 4-08 v Dr Crokes 3-14

Div 9
John Mitchels B 1-03 v St Pats 2-06
Austin Stacks B 1-03 v Castleisland Desmond's B 4-03

South Kerry Under 13 Football League
Round 2
Waterville Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 5.14 St. Mary's/Reenard/Valentia - Young Islanders 1.9

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 League
John Mitchels B v Ardfert B Postponed
Ballymac B 3-6 v Na Gaeil B 2-4

