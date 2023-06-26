Advertisement
Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Jun 26, 2023 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures and results
Ladies County U14 Football League

Div 1
MKL Gaels 3-12 v Castleisland Desmond's 0-06

Div 5
Beaufort 4-04 v Na Gaeil - 1-04

Div 8
Shannonside Tarbert 1-04 v Duagh 4-04
Abbeydorney B 5-11 v Laune Rangers B 2-03

Div 9
John Mitchels B 2-03 v Austin Stacks B 1-03
St Pats 0-06 v ISG C 4-03

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Div 1.
Ardfert 4-16 v Na Gaeil 3-10.

Div 2.
Kerins O Rahilly's 5-8 v Churchill 5-14

Div 3. Round 3.
Austin Stacks B 2-13 V John Mitchels B 0-9
Ballymac B 5-15 v Ardfert B 2-4.

South Kerry Under 13 Football League
Round 1
Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 4.11 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 1.5

