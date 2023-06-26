Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Ladies County U14 Football League
Div 1
MKL Gaels 3-12 v Castleisland Desmond's 0-06
Div 5
Beaufort 4-04 v Na Gaeil - 1-04
Div 8
Shannonside Tarbert 1-04 v Duagh 4-04
Abbeydorney B 5-11 v Laune Rangers B 2-03
Div 9
John Mitchels B 2-03 v Austin Stacks B 1-03
St Pats 0-06 v ISG C 4-03
Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Div 1.
Ardfert 4-16 v Na Gaeil 3-10.
Div 2.
Kerins O Rahilly's 5-8 v Churchill 5-14
Div 3. Round 3.
Austin Stacks B 2-13 V John Mitchels B 0-9
Ballymac B 5-15 v Ardfert B 2-4.
South Kerry Under 13 Football League
Round 1
Waterville - Frank Casey's/Dromid Pearses 4.11 St. Michaels/Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 1.5