Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures and results

Feb 27, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Monday local GAA fixtures and results
Frank Doran Sponsored www.safeguard East Kerry League.

Division 1A
Gneeveguilla 1.08 Firies 0.9
Kenmare 0.10 Legion 0.13

Division 1B
Dr Crokes 3.18 Fossa 1.10
Rathmore 1.19 Listry 1. 11

North Kerry Senior Leagues

Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group

Division 2 Round 5 - Postponed

Sunday 26th February 2023 @ 2pm

Moyvane v Knocknagoshel

Senior League Div 1A Rd 5

Duagh 1.10 v Brosna 1.08

Senior League

Division 2 Round 5

Asdee 1.08  v Tarbert 1.15

 

Minor Football League Division 1
Sun, 26 Feb,
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Killarney Legion 4-5 Keel/Listry 2-11

Minor Football League Division 2A
Sat, 25 Feb,
Venue: Tarbert, (Round 4), Tarbert 3-13 Spa Killarney 2-8
Venue: Ardfert, (Round 4), Ardfert Football Club 2-9 Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 2-9

Minor Football League Division 2B
Sat, 25 Feb,
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 2), Milltown/Castlemaine 3-18 Castleisland Desmonds 0-7
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Listowel Emmets 2-16 Rathmore 1-11

Minor Football League Division 4A
Sat, 25 Feb,
Venue: Duagh, (Round 2), Duagh 3-16 Ballyduff 1-6

Minor Football League Division 4B
Sat, 25 Feb,
Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 2), St Michael's-Foilmore 3-13 John Mitchels 1-6
Venue: Moyvane, (Round 2), Moyvane 0-14 Dingle 0-13

Minor Football League Division 6A
Sat, 25 Feb,
Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 2), Gneeveguilla 3-8 Castlegregory GAA Club 2-11

Minor Football League Division 6B
Sat, 25 Feb,
Venue: Clounmacon, (Round 2), St Senan's 2-8 Firies 0-8
Sun, 26 Feb,
Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 2), Fossa 1-12 Beale 2-8

Minor Football League Division 8
Sat, 25 Feb,
Venue: Dromid , (Round 2), Dromid/Waterville 1-19 Kenmare Shamrocks 2-8
Sun, 26 Feb,
Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Round 2), Ballymacelligott 2-10 Laune Rangers 1-9

 

