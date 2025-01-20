Advertisement
Sport

Monday local basketball fixtures & results

Jan 20, 2025 08:50 By radiokerrysport
Monday local basketball fixtures & results
Senior Women's Division 1:
St Bridgets 46 - 49 Kenmare Kestrels ;
Senior Men's Division 3:
St Bridgets 40 - 32 Gneeveguilla ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
Cahersiveen T1 42 - 20 Ballymac Bobcats ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div3:
St Bridgets 45 - 21 St Josephs T2 ;
Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B NEW:
Gneeveguilla T2 38 - 12 KCYMS T2 ;
Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Cahersiveen White 62 - 9 Ballybunion Wildcats ;
Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div1 Cup:
St Marys Red 61 - 36 St Pauls T1 ;

Today:

Senior Women's Division 2:
Cobras v Vixens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Causeway Comp School, 18:45, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
Killarney Cougars Red v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 18:00, ;
St Pauls T2 v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div1:
Tralee Magic T1 v St Marys Red, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Mounthawk, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div2 Shield NEW:
Killarney Cougars T1 v Cahersiveen T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group A NEW:
Tralee Magic Blue v St Brendans T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Mounthawk, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Group A:
St Bridgets v Kenmare Kestrels T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:
St Pauls v St Colmans, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 1:
Gneeveguilla v St Colmans, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 2 Plate:
Gneeveguilla v Ballybunion Wildcats , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1 Cup:
St Bridgets T1 v Gneeveguilla T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 19:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Plate:
Ballybunion Wildcats T1 v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 18:15, ;

