Monday local basketball fixtures & results

Oct 28, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
Glenbeigh Falcons 62 - 24 Killarney Cougars T2 ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
Gneeveguilla T1 30 - 41 St Bridgets T1 ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Ballybunion Wildcats 2 - 49 Ballymac Bobcats ;

Today:

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
St Pauls T2 v Killarney Cougars White, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Boys Div2:
Ballymac Bobcats v St Bridgets T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Hall Tralee, 18:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Girls Div 2:
St Brendans T1 v Cobras , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Moyderwell School, 20:00, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group B:
Tralee Magic Blue v Gneeveguilla T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Mounthawk, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div2:
Gneeveguilla v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Rathmore Sec School Gym, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Girls Group 1:
St Colmans v St Pauls, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 17:00, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 1:
St Colmans v Gneeveguilla, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 18:00, ;

