Monday local basketball fixtures & results

Oct 21, 2024 08:03 By radiokerrysport
Senior Men's Division 3:
St Annes v Gneeveguilla , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Sem St Brendans Killarney, 19:45, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div2:
Vixens v Rathmore Ravens , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Athea Community Centre, 19:45, ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div3:
Killarney Cougars White v Kenmare Kestrels , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Presentation Gym Killarney, 19:00, ;
St Colmans v St Bridgets , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Nagle Rice CC Milltown, 20:15, ;

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
Ballybunion Wildcats v St Marys T3, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Ballybunion Community Centre, 19:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls D1:
St Bridgets T1 v St Brendans T1, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 19:15, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Girls Div3 Group C:
St Annes v Corca Dhuibhne T2, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Farranfore Community Centre, 18:30, ;

Kerry Airport U14 Boys Div 2 Group A:
St Bridgets v St Annes , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: killcummin school hall, 18:00, ;

Kerry Airport U12 Girls Div3 Group A:
Ballymac Bobcats v Corca Dhuibhne , Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Gael Colaiste Chairrai, 19:10, ;

Kerry Airport U11 Boys Group 1:
St Pauls v Killarney Cougars, Ref: TBC (Pending), Venue: Killarney Sports & Leisure Center, 18:00, ;

