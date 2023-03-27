Monaghan survives once more

Monaghan pulled off another late escape to retain their Allianz Football League Division One status.

A 2-14 to 14 points win over Mayo was enough to keep Vinny Corey's side in the top tier for next season.

Armagh will play in Division Two next year after an 18 points to 16 defeat to Tyrone, while Donegal were also relegated following a 21 points to nine loss to Roscommon.

Advertisement

Galway will play Mayo in the final, following their 1-13 to 14 points win over Kerry.

Dublin secured promotion from Division Two with a 16 points to 1-6 win over Louth at Croke Park - with Stephen Cluxton making his return to the Dubs squad as a substitute.