Monaghan survives once more

Mar 27, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Monaghan survives once more
Photo: Radio Kerry
Monaghan pulled off another late escape to retain their Allianz Football League Division One status.

A 2-14 to 14 points win over Mayo was enough to keep Vinny Corey's side in the top tier for next season.

Armagh will play in Division Two next year after an 18 points to 16 defeat to Tyrone, while Donegal were also relegated following a 21 points to nine loss to Roscommon.

Galway will play Mayo in the final, following their 1-13 to 14 points win over Kerry.

Dublin secured promotion from Division Two with a 16 points to 1-6 win over Louth at Croke Park - with Stephen Cluxton making his return to the Dubs squad as a substitute.

