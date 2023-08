Francesco Molinari has been named as Luke Donalds final vice captain ahead of next months Ryder Cup

Team Europes management team also consists of Francesco's brother Edoardo, Thomas Bjørn, Nicolas Colsaerts and José María Olazábal

It comes a day after the Viktor Hovland was named as the third qualifying player for the Europeans, with Northern Irelands Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm already qualifying.

Advertisement

Europe will host the Ryder Cup in Rome at the end of September.