MKL Gaels miss out on Munster Junior Football Championship title

Dec 12, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrysport
MKL Gaels miss out on Munster Junior Football Championship title
MKL Gaels were beaten today in the Ladies Munster Junior Club Football Championship Final.

They faced Mullinahone in Mallow today.

A goal from play in the opening minute by Aoibhe O'Shea was the dream start for Mullinahone. MKL Gaels replied with a point from a free by Meadhbh Rochford.

But it was 2 more goals before halftime meant it all Mullinahone for the rest of the first half.

MKL Gaels came out fighting in the second half scoring two goals but it wasn't enough for them to claim the title.

Both teams were down to 14 players by the end of the game with Catherine Foley getting a second yellow for Mullinahone 12 minutes into the second half and Meadhbh Rochford of MKL Gaels getting a straight red a minute later.

The match finished Mullinahone 3-9 to MKL Gaels 2-5.

