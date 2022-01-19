Mixed results in the finals for Mercy Mounthawk

Mercy Mounthawk played in two basketball finals today.

Mounthawk U19 were up against St Malachy’s of Belfast in the U19 A final in what was a fantastic game of basketball.

It was a real winner takes all game with the match literally going down to the last throw.

Advertisement

Malachys were up by a point in the last second but they fowled Bowler of Mercy Mounthawk in the dying seconds of the game.

Mounthawk then had the chance to win the game but it wasn't to be.

That game finished 54-53 in favor of St Malachy’s.

Advertisement

The Mounthawk U16 won their game earlier against Malahide CS 56-39 to be crowned U16 A Boys Champions.