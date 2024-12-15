Advertisement
Sport

Mixed Results For St Paul's Men's & Women's Basketball Sides

Dec 15, 2024 12:26 By radiokerrysport
REPRO FREE ***PRESS RELEASE NO REPRODUCTION FEE*** EDITORIAL USE ONLY Basketball Ireland MissQuote.ie Women's Division One Trophy Final, National Basketball Arena, Dublin 13/4/2024 iSecure Swords vs St. Paul's Killarney The St Paul's Killarney team photo Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher
There was disappointment once again for Utility Trust St Pauls of Killarney losing out to Women's SuperLeague leaders SETU Waterford Wildcats last night.

There were five points between the sides in the end with St Paul's losing on a 82-77 scoreline.

On the other hand, there was a return to winning ways for the men's sinde and a victory for new coach Manuel Suarez as Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney beat Dublin Lions in the Men's National League.

The final score in Clondalkin was 71-66 to the Kerry side.

