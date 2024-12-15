Mixed Results For St Paul's Men's & Women's Basketball Sides

There was disappointment once again for Utility Trust St Pauls of Killarney losing out to Women's SuperLeague leaders SETU Waterford Wildcats last night.

There were five points between the sides in the end with St Paul's losing on a 82-77 scoreline.

On the other hand, there was a return to winning ways for the men's sinde and a victory for new coach Manuel Suarez as Scotts Lakers St Paul's Killarney beat Dublin Lions in the Men's National League.

Advertisement

The final score in Clondalkin was 71-66 to the Kerry side.