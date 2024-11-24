Advertisement
Mixed results for Killarney sides in Super & National League

Nov 24, 2024 16:48 By radiokerrysport
Mixed results for Killarney sides in Super & National League
In the Men's National League Division One there were mixed results for the two Killarney sides yesterday.

Cougars enjoyed a 93-86 victory away to Carrick Cruisers.

But there was the second defeat of the season for Scotts Lakers at home to a strong Portlaoise Panthers outfit.

The final score was 92-74 to the Midlanders.

Enda Walsh reports

There was a narrow home defeat for Utility Trust St Pauls against the Portlaoise Panthers in the Women's Superleague.

They lost out on a 61-58 scoreline.

Enda Walshe reports

