Mixed results for Kerry sides in National action

It was a mixed night of results for Kerry sides in National League action
Garveys Tralee Warriors beat Templeogue 86-74
There was also a win for Flexachem KCYMS over EJ Sligo All Stars 85-70
Both Superleague sides are back in action today
Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to Killester from 3pm
While Flexachem KCYMS have a home tie against Templeogue from 4:30
In Men's Division 1 last night
Scotts Lakers defeated Tipp Talons 80-76
While the Killarney Cougars went down 93-84 at home to the Waterford Vikings