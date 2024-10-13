Mixed results for Kerry sides in National action

It was a mixed night of results for Kerry sides in National League action

Garveys Tralee Warriors beat Templeogue 86-74

There was also a win for Flexachem KCYMS over EJ Sligo All Stars 85-70

Both Superleague sides are back in action today

Garvey's Tralee Warriors are away to Killester from 3pm

While Flexachem KCYMS have a home tie against Templeogue from 4:30

In Men's Division 1 last night

Scotts Lakers defeated Tipp Talons 80-76

While the Killarney Cougars went down 93-84 at home to the Waterford Vikings