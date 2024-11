Mixed relays will feature at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest.

The event is set to be held every two years beginning in 2026, with gold medalists earning an estimated 145-thousand euro in prize money.

The championship will include both the 4-by-400-metres mixed relay, as well as a new 4-by-100 metres variant.

Advertisement

Ireland's 4-by-400-metres mixed relay team claimed gold at the European Athletics Championships in June.