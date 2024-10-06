Mixed opening night for Kerry basketball sides

Women's Superleague



Men’s Superleague

Flexachem KCYMS 75 UCD Marian 64

Mens National League

Killarney Cougars 77 Titans 98

Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney’s game away to SETU Waterford Vikings was abandoned after 2 stoppages due to water on the gym floor. At the time of the stoppage, Waterford led 69-68 but the game is expected to be awarded to Pauls.

Today:

Men’s Super League

Garvey's Tralee Warriors away to UCC Demons from 4. Alan Cantwell previews