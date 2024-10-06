Mixed opening night for Kerry basketball sides

Women's Superleague
Men’s Superleague
Flexachem KCYMS 75 UCD Marian 64
Mens National League
Killarney Cougars 77 Titans 98
Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney’s game away to SETU Waterford Vikings was abandoned after 2 stoppages due to water on the gym floor. At the time of the stoppage, Waterford led 69-68 but the game is expected to be awarded to Pauls.
Today:
Men’s Super League
Garvey's Tralee Warriors away to UCC Demons from 4. Alan Cantwell previews