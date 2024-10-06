Advertisement
Sport

Mixed opening night for Kerry basketball sides

Oct 6, 2024 09:27 By radiokerrynews
Mixed opening night for Kerry basketball sides
Utility Trust St.Pauls v Flomax Liffey Celtics in the Women’s Super League Basketball at Killarney Sports and Leisure Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Women's Superleague

Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney 65 Flomax Liffey Celtics 98
Men’s Superleague
Flexachem KCYMS 75 UCD Marian 64

Mens National League
Killarney Cougars 77 Titans 98

Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney’s game away to SETU Waterford Vikings was abandoned after 2 stoppages due to water on the gym floor. At the time of the stoppage, Waterford led 69-68 but the game is expected to be awarded to Pauls.

Today:

Men’s Super League
Garvey's Tralee Warriors away to UCC Demons from 4. Alan Cantwell previews

