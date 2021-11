Garvey’s Tralee Warriors lost 97-91 to NUIG Maree in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s Super League.

Team Garvey's St.Mary's Castleisland went down 86-57 to Waterford in the Missquote.ie Women's Superleague.

In the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls Killarney won 94-59 at Waterford Vikings.