Advertisement
Sport

Mixed night for Irish sides in Europe as Rover march on

Aug 13, 2021 08:08 By radiokerrysport
Mixed night for Irish sides in Europe as Rover march on Mixed night for Irish sides in Europe as Rover march on
Share this article

Shamrock Rovers are 180-minutes away from a place in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

Rory Gaffney scored twice in Albania to give Stephen Bradley's side a 2-nil victory over Teuta last night.

Rovers go through 3-nil on aggregate, and will travel to Estonia next week.

Advertisement

But both Bohemians and Dundalk were left to rue a number of late missed opportunities.

Bohs lost 2-nil away to PAOK in Greece, and 3-2 on aggregate, with Keith Ward missing a gilt-edged chance to force extra-time.

While Dundalk peppered the Vitesse Arnhem goal in Tallaght before losing 2-1 on the night and 4-3 over the two legs.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus