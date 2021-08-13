Mixed night for Irish sides in Europe as Rover march on

Shamrock Rovers are 180-minutes away from a place in the group stage of the Europa Conference League.

Rory Gaffney scored twice in Albania to give Stephen Bradley's side a 2-nil victory over Teuta last night.

Rovers go through 3-nil on aggregate, and will travel to Estonia next week.

But both Bohemians and Dundalk were left to rue a number of late missed opportunities.

Bohs lost 2-nil away to PAOK in Greece, and 3-2 on aggregate, with Keith Ward missing a gilt-edged chance to force extra-time.

While Dundalk peppered the Vitesse Arnhem goal in Tallaght before losing 2-1 on the night and 4-3 over the two legs.