Mixed fortunes for Killarney sides; Killorglin beaten

Jan 14, 2024 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Flexachem KCYMS Superleague team lost in a nail biter that went down to the final seconds against Ballincollig, 87-90.

Top scorers: T. Winn 24, L. Trvdic 19, K. Jacks 19.

Killorglin will be back at home on 27th January against Belfast Star.

Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney won in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League, 87-64 against Abbey Seals Dublin Lions

In the Insuremyvan.ie Mens National League Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney lost away to Portlaoise Panthers after double overtime, 106-105.

Killarney Cougars were beaten 82-66 at Moy Tolka Rovers.

Top scorers:
Killarney
Martin Hill 21
Darius Hopkins 17
Andrew Fitzgerald 11.

Tolka
Jaja Davis 33
Daniel Ayoade 24
Rory Howe 13

