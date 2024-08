At Handball’s World Wall Ball Championships at University of Limerick.

Kerry's Jack O'Shea lost to David Walsh, Waterford in the Men's A singles; 20-21, 21-14, 5-11.

In the Over 60s Singles Pat Lacey, Kerry beat Jim Dunley Dublin 21-14, 15-21, 11-4.

Advertisement

The Men's Open Doubles small ball semi final saw Jack O'Shea, Kerry and JP O'Connor lose to Joe Cappilian and William Palanco of America 18-21, 10-21