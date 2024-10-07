Mitchelstown Trained Crafty Shivoo terrific winner of BarOne Racing Irish Laurels

Crafty Shivoo was crowned the 2024 BarOne Racing Irish Laurels champion at Curraheen Park on Saturday night in front of a huge crowd with the action live on Virgin Media 2.

Trained by Patrick Norris from Mitchelstown, this daughter of Droopys Sydney – Ballymac Sanjose produced a paw-perfect display in challenging conditions to win the €30,000 title. Crafty justified her odds as the Even money favourite and made all from trap four.

She was quick away with four and a half lengths back to the Lucy Roche trained Hazelhill Bucko. It was obvious within the first few strides that she was going to be hard to chase down as she opened up a nice lead.

It was a brilliant victory for M-W-D partnership syndicate with the winning time 28.52 (the track was marked .50 spots slow due to the rain). Crafty won the Irish Oaks last year and has now added another classic title to her collection.

There was an action-packed supporting card with the Paul Hennessy trained Dynamic Force winning the €10,000 Michael ‘Bart’ Leahy Memorial A2 Final. He was very impressive from trap six as the 1/3 favourite with Crokers Sydney eight and a half lengths behind him in second place. 28.77 was the winning time.

The John A. Linehan trained Droopys Supply won the BarOne Racing Irish Laurels Consolation in 28.85. He was 8/1 with the 8/11 favourite The Other Kobe only managing fourth place.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for Greyhound Racing Ireland, said: “The miserable weather conditions didn’t dampen our spirits at Curraheen Park as we witnessed Crafty Shivoo claim the €30,000 classic title. A massive crowd attended the Cork track with a brilliant supporting card including a marvellous win for Dynamic Force. Thank you to our sponsors and well done to everyone for looking after the track so well that racing could go ahead. All roads lead to the BoyleSports Irish Greyhound Derby now.”