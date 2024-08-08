Minor Hurling Semi Finals Tonight

Tonight in the Keane's SuperValu
Minor Co Hurling Championship
Venue: Lixnaw, (Semi-Final), Crotta O'Neill's V Tralee Parnells 19:00,
Venue: Crotta O Neills, (Semi-Final), Ballyduff V Lixnaw 19:00,
Minor Co Hurling Ch (Shield)
Venue: Ballyheigue, (Shield Q-F), Ballyheigue V Causeway/Abbeydorney 19:00,
=========================================
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship Quarter Finals
Kilmoyley 2-17 Causeway 3-9
St. Brendan's 4-16 Ballyheigue 1-6
Lixnaw 2-18 Crotta O’Neill’s 0-14
============================================
last night in the Coiste Na nOg U15 County Football Championship
West Kerry 2-9
North Kerry 4-9
East Kerry 1-10
St Brendan's Board 4-11
Castleisland District 2-12
Eodhan Ruadh 2-9
Mid Kerry 3-4
Tralee Dustrict 2-12
Kenmare District 0-13
South Kerry 1-10
East Kerry v Bye
North Kerry (b)7-22
Mid Kerry (b) 0-4
=================================