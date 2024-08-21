Minor Football Qtr Finals Details Announced

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Qtr Final details:
All Monday next at 7pm.
St. Kieran's vs West Kerry - Cordal
St. Brendan's vs Austin Stacks - Blennerville
Dr. Crokes vs East Kerry - Lewis Road
North Kerry vs John Mitchels - Moyvane
Last night
North Kerry Under 15 'A' Championship semi-final
Crotta O'Neills 1 - 17 Ballyduff 0 - 5
Crotta O'Neills play Ballyheigue in the Final on Tuesday next, 27 August.
North Kerry Under 14 'B' Championship Round 1
Tralee Parnell's defeated St. Brendan's
North Kerry Intermediate Hurling Championship FINAL
St. Brendan's v Lixnaw @ Abbeydorney, 7.00pm
U-15 District Co Ch Group A
Wed, 21 Aug, Venue: TBC, (3 Gr/A), East Kerry V West Kerry Board 19:00,
Wed, 21 Aug, Venue: TBC, (3 Gr/A), St Brendan's Board V North Kerry 19:00,
U-15 District Co Ch Group B
Wed, 21 Aug, Venue: TBC, (3 Gr/B), Mid Kerry Board V Castleisland District 19:00,
Wed, 21 Aug, Venue: TBC, (3 Gr/B), Tralee district Board V Eoghan Ruadh 19:00,
U-15 District Co Ch Shield
Wed, 21 Aug, Venue: TBC, (4 /Shield), Kenmare District Board V North Kerry 19:00,
LGFA
21st August Minor County League Final
Division 6
Listowel Emmets -v- Ballyduff - Ballybunion 7.15pm
Division 3 Minor Fixture
Corca Dhuibhne -v- Dr Crokesm -7.30pm Gallaras
Bon Secours County Championship
Junior B
Kilcummin -v- Daingean Uí Chúis – Kilcummin - 7.30pm
Junior A Result
Abbeydorney 9-12 -v- Listowel Emmets 0-06