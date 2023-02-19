Advertisement
Sport

Minor football league results and fixtures

Feb 19, 2023 12:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Minor football league results and fixtures Minor football league results and fixtures
Photo: Radio Kerry
Sat, 18 Feb,
Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 1,
An Ghaeltacht 1-8 Laune Rangers 6-13
Keel/Listry 0-6 Kenmare 3-16

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 2A,
Ballymacelligott 2-2 Tarbert 1-10
Kilcummin 2-17 Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 0-8
Ardfert Football Club 2-14 Spa Killarney 0-12

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 2B,
Milltown/Castlemaine 1-13 Rathmore 2-9
Kerins O'Rahilly's 2-11 Castleisland Desmonds 5-15
Listowel Emmets 3-12 Dr. Crokes 0-9

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 4A,
Ballyduff 1-13 Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 3-5
Na Gaeil 2-14 Duagh 1-7
Cordal/Scartaglin 1-8 Glenflesk 0-7

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 4B,
Dingle 0-14 Currow 3-6
John Mitchels 1-3 Moyvane 5-8
Churchill 3-6 St Michael's-Foilmore 1-6

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 6A,
Beaufort 5-11 Gneeveguilla 2-9
Knocknagoshel/Brosna 1-20 Renard - St. Mary's 1-7
Castlegregory GAA Club 3-14 Finuge 1-5

Keane's SuperValu Minor Football League Division 6B,
Annascaul/Lispole 4-13 Beale 3-4
Firies 3-7 Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 0-6
Fossa 0-11 St Senan's 4-14

Sat, 25 Feb,
Minor Football League Division 1
Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 2), Killarney Legion V Keel/Listry 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Kenmare, (Round 2), Kenmare V An Ghaeltacht 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 2), Laune Rangers V Austin Stacks 13:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 2A
Venue: Spa, (Round 2), Spa Killarney V Kilcummin 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Glenbeigh, (Round 2), Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane V Ballymacelligott 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Tarbert, (Round 2), Tarbert V Ardfert Football Club 13:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 2B
Venue: Bishop Moynihan/Tim Lenihan Park (Rathmore), (Round 2), Rathmore V Listowel Emmets 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds, (Round 2), Dr. Crokes V Kerins O'Rahilly's 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Castleisland Desmonds, (Round 2), Castleisland Desmonds V Milltown/Castlemaine 13:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 4A
Venue: Glenflesk, (Round 2), Glenflesk V Na Gaeil 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Duagh, (Round 2), Duagh V Ballyduff 13:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 26 Feb,
Venue: Sneem, (Round 2), Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe V Cordal/Scartaglin 15:30, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 4B
Venue: Foilmore GAA Grounds, (Round 2), St Michael's-Foilmore V John Mitchels 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Moyvane, (Round 2), Moyvane V Dingle 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Currow, (Round 2), Currow V Churchill 13:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 6A
Venue: Caherciveen, (Round 2), Renard - St. Mary's V Beaufort 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Gneeveguilla, (Round 2), Gneeveguilla V Castlegregory GAA Club 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Finuge GAA Club, (Round 2), Finuge V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 13:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 6B
Venue: Mountcoal (St Senans), (Round 2), St Senan's V Firies 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Portmagee, (Round 2), Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders V Annascaul/Lispole 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Bob Stack Park (Beale), (Round 2), Beale V Fossa 13:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 8
Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Round 2), Ballymacelligott V Laune Rangers 13:00, Ref: TBC
Venue: Waterville, (Round 2), Dromid/Waterville V Kenmare Shamrocks 13:00, Ref: TBC

