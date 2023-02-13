Advertisement
Minor Football league fixtures

Feb 13, 2023 10:02 By radiokerrysport
Minor Football league fixtures
Photo: Radio Kerry
Minor Football League Division 1
Sat, 18 Feb,
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Gallaras (An Ghaeltacht), (Round 1), An Ghaeltacht V Laune Rangers 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Listry, (Round 1), Keel/Listry V Kenmare 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Connolly Park ( Austin Stacks), (Round 1), Austin Stacks V Killarney Legion 15:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 2A
Sat, 18 Feb,
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Ballymacelligott, (Round 1), Ballymacelligott V Tarbert 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Kilcummin GAA, (Round 1), Kilcummin V Glenbeigh/Glencar Cromane 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Ardfert, (Round 1), Ardfert Football Club V Spa Killarney 15:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 2B
Sat, 18 Feb,
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Strand Road (Kerins O Rahillys), (Round 1), Kerins O'Rahilly's V Castleisland Desmonds 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets), (Round 1), Listowel Emmets V Dr. Crokes 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Milltown, (Round 1), Milltown/Castlemaine V Rathmore 15:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 4A
Sat, 18 Feb,
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Ballyduff, (Round 1), Ballyduff V Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), (Round 1), Na Gaeil V Duagh 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Cordal, (Round 1), Cordal/Scartaglin V Glenflesk 15:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 4B
Sat, 18 Feb,
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Dingle, (Round 1), Dingle V Currow 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: John Mitchels , (Round 1), John Mitchels V Moyvane 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Churchill, (Round 1), Churchill V St Michael's-Foilmore 15:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 6A
Sat, 18 Feb,
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Castlegregory, (Round 1), Castlegregory GAA Club V Finuge 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Beaufort, (Round 1), Beaufort V Gneeveguilla 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Brosna, (Round 1), Knocknagoshel/Brosna V Renard - St. Mary's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 6B
Sat, 18 Feb,
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Paddy Kennedy Park (Annascaul), (Round 1), Annascaul/Lispole V Beale 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Firies NS, (Round 1), Firies V Skellig Rangers/Valentia Young Islanders 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Fossa, (Round 1), Fossa V St Senan's 15:00, Ref: TBC

Minor Football League Division 8
Sat, 18 Feb,
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Killarney Legion , (Round 1), Killarney Legion V Dromid/Waterville 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: J P O Sullivan Park (Laune Rangers), (Round 1), Laune Rangers V Northern Gaels 15:00, Ref: TBC
Sat, 18 Feb, Venue: Kenmare, (Round 1), Kenmare Shamrocks V Ballymacelligott 15:00, Ref: TBC

