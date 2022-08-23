Minor County Final Replay to take place next Monday

The Keane's SuperValu Minor Football Championship Final is heading for a replay.

In a fantastic encounter last night, the sides couldn't be separated after 60 minutes, with Mid Kerry and North Kerry both notching up 1-11 a piece.

After 20 minutes of extra time, the sides remained level at a final score of Mid Kerry 2-13 North Kerry 1-16

The replay will take place next Monday evening at 7pm in Austin Stack Park, Tralee

Mid Kerry manager, Cathal Moriarty

North Kerry Bainisteoir, Brian Scanlon