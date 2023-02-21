Advertisement
Minister of State for Sport lends voice to calls for athlete bans

Feb 21, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Minister of State for Sport lends voice to calls for athlete bans
The Minister of State for Sport has lent his voice to calls for Russian and Belarussian athletes to be barred from next year's Olympic Games.

Ireland is one of 34 governments calling on the International Olympic Committee to clarify the definition of 'neutrality'.

The IOC has previously claimed they will explore avenues to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as neutrals in Paris.

Ireland are joined in their statement by the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Great Britain.

