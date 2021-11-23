Advertisement
Milltown to host Ladies Munster Club football double header on Saturday

Nov 23, 2021 12:11 By radiokerrysport
Milltown will host a Ladies Munster Club Football Championship double header on Saturday.

Castleisland Desmonds play Galtee Rovers at noon.

It’s MKL Gaels against Clooney Quin from 2:30.

