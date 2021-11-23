Milltown to host Ladies Munster Club football double header on Saturday

Milltown will host a Ladies Munster Club Football Championship double header on Saturday.
Castleisland Desmonds play Galtee Rovers at noon.
It’s MKL Gaels against Clooney Quin from 2:30.
