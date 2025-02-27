Midweek Premier League Round Up

Liverpool boss Arne Slot says no-one's getting ahead of themselves after going 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating Newcastle 2-nil.
That was helped by second placed Arsenal drawing nil-nil at Nottingham Forest.
Manchester City are fourth after their 1-nil victory at Spurs, while Manchester United recovered from a first half red card to beat struggling Ipswich 3-2.
There's just one game in the English top flight this evening.
West Ham are at home to Leicester, with kick-off at 8 o'clock.