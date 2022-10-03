Advertisement
Sport

Middlesbrough sack manager

Oct 3, 2022 12:10 By radiokerrysport
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after 11 months in charge.

'Boro are in the Championship's relegation zone, with just two wins from their 11 matches so far this season.

