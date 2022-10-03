Middlesbrough sack manager

Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after 11 months in charge.
'Boro are in the Championship's relegation zone, with just two wins from their 11 matches so far this season.
Advertisement
Middlesbrough have sacked manager Chris Wilder after 11 months in charge.
'Boro are in the Championship's relegation zone, with just two wins from their 11 matches so far this season.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus