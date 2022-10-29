Mid Kerry or East Kerry for county honours

Mid Kerry or East Kerry will this weekend be crowned county champions

The pair contest the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship final in Tralee at 2.15 on Sunday.

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea previews

Advertisement

Another ex Kingdom captain Ambrose O’Donovan shares his thoughts

Radio Kery match commentator Tim Moynihan gives his big match verdict

Peter O’Sullivan is Mid Kerry manager

Advertisement

East Kerry boss Jerry O’Sullivan

Mid Kerry captain Mike Breen

East Kerry captain Paul Murphy

Advertisement

Mid Kerry player Keith Evans

East Kerry player Jack Sherwood

Mid Kerry player Eanna O’Connor