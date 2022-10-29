Mid Kerry or East Kerry for county honours

Mid Kerry or East Kerry will this weekend be crowned county champions
The pair contest the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship final in Tralee at 2.15 on Sunday.
Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea previews
Advertisement
Another ex Kingdom captain Ambrose O’Donovan shares his thoughts
Radio Kery match commentator Tim Moynihan gives his big match verdict
Peter O’Sullivan is Mid Kerry manager
Advertisement
East Kerry boss Jerry O’Sullivan
Mid Kerry captain Mike Breen
East Kerry captain Paul Murphy
Advertisement
Mid Kerry player Keith Evans
East Kerry player Jack Sherwood
Mid Kerry player Eanna O’Connor