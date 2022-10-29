Advertisement
Sport

Mid Kerry or East Kerry for county honours

Oct 29, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrysport
Mid Kerry or East Kerry for county honours
Mid Kerry or East Kerry will this weekend be crowned county champions

The pair contest the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship final in Tralee at 2.15 on Sunday.

Former Kerry captain Billy O’Shea previews

Another ex Kingdom captain Ambrose O’Donovan shares his thoughts

Radio Kery match commentator Tim Moynihan gives his big match verdict

Peter O’Sullivan is Mid Kerry manager

East Kerry boss Jerry O’Sullivan

Mid Kerry captain Mike Breen

East Kerry captain Paul Murphy

Mid Kerry player Keith Evans

East Kerry player Jack Sherwood

Mid Kerry player Eanna O’Connor

