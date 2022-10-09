Mid Kerry into county football semi-finals

Mid Kerry have booked their place in the last 4 of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

They did so by defeating Templenoe by 13 points to 11 at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

Mid Kerry had the first two points of this encounter and led 3 to 1 after ten minutes. Mid Kerry were the better side and had increased their lead to 5 points to one by the 20 minute mark. Two quick Templenoe points halved that deficit and they then moved within a single point 5 minutes out from half-time. After they drew level Mid Kerry were back in front 2 minutes from half-time. That closed out the half scoring; Mid Kerry 0-6 Templenoe 0-5.



Templenoe had 3 unanswered points in the first six minutes of the second period to go in front by two, a gap that soon increased to 3. It was back to a 1 point game by the 3/4 stage at Templenoe 0-9 Mid Kerry 0-8. After Templenoe went two up Mid Kerry responded immediately to halve the gap. The game was level with 11 minutes to go at 10 all. Mid Kerry went a point in front after 51 minutes. 5 minutes later Templenoe drew level but Mid Kerry were ahead again almost immediately; 0-12 to 0-11. They doubled that advantage in added on time and that was the end of the scoring

