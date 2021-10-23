Mid Kerry first side into County Minor Football Final

Mid Kerry are into the County Minor Football Championship Final after beating St Kierans 2-8 to 0-11.
The sides were level at the break at Mid Kerry 2-1 St Kierans 0-7.
Tim Moynihan reports
