Advertisement
Sport

Mid Kerry first side into County Minor Football Final

Oct 23, 2021 16:10 By radiokerrynews
Mid Kerry first side into County Minor Football Final Mid Kerry first side into County Minor Football Final
Share this article

Mid Kerry are into the County Minor Football Championship Final after beating St Kierans 2-8 to 0-11.

The sides were level at the break at Mid Kerry 2-1 St Kierans 0-7.

Tim Moynihan reports

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus