Mid Kerry first into County final

Mid Kerry are in the Garveys Supervalu County Senior Football Championship after their victory over Dingle in the last four.

They won by 3-10 to 9 points at Austin Stack Park, Tralee in a game which was live on Radio Kerry.

It was a point apiece after 5 minutes, with Dingle leading by 4 points to 2 after 10 minutes. Dingle still led by 2 at the quarter hour mark, 5 points to 3.

Gavin O'Grady then halved the deficit but Mid Kerry then missed futher chances which would have brought them level. Niall Geaney did put it over at the other end to kick Dingle 2 ahead at 6 points to 4 after 23 minutes. Dingle still led in added on time, 7 points to 6, but the last score of the period came from Mid Kerry. A Keith Evans run set up Cillian Burke for the opening goal of the encounter and with it a 2 point half time lead for the District.

Paul Geaney halved the deficit inside the opening minute of the second half, with namesake Conor levelling proceedings at 9 points to 1-6. Daire Cleary and Eanna O'Connor points saw Mid Kerry nudge in front 1-8 to 0-9 at the 3/4 quarter stage. O'Connor put Mid Kerry 3 clear in the 53rd minute. That lead was doubled a minute later thanks to a Daire Cleary goal; making it 2-9 to 9 points. The same player pointed in the 57th minute as Mid Kerry went 7 up. A Jack O'Connor goal in added on time provided the icing on the cake. Dingle finished with 13 as Mark O'Connor and Mikey Geaney were sent off.