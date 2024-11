Keel face Beaufort in the decider of the Mid Kerry championship this Sunday at 2.30pm in Milltown.

Keel will be hoping to right the wrongs of last year's final which they lost to Laune Rangers, while Beaufort will be hoping to win a third title in four years.

Radio Kerry Sport spoke to members of both clubs to preview the game.

Keel manager Willie Evans



Beaufort chairman Moss Foley