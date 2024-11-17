Mid Kerry final heads busy day of District action

Milltown today stages the final of the Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin.

There’s a 2.30 throw-in between Beaufort and Keel.

Glenflesk and Rathmore face off today in the semi-final of the East Kerry Senior Championship sponsored by Aquila Club, Gleneagle Hotel Group and Dr O Donoghue’s family.

Fitzgerald Stadium is the venue at 2 and there must be a winner on the day.

In a West Kerry Senior Football semi-final at 2 An Ghaeltacht will be home to Dingle.

In the last four of the Tralee/St Brendan's Senior District Football Championship

Ardfert host Ballymacelligott from 2.

There must be a winner on the day.