Mid Kerry and Spa qualify; Group 2 to be decided today

Mid Kerry and Spa have qualified from Group 3 of the Garvey's SuperValu County Senior Football Championship.

Mid Kerry go through as winners after beating Kerins O`Rahilly's 1-9 to 0-11.

Spa defeated Shannon Rangers 4-17 to 1-11 to progress as runners-up.

The 1/4 final draw will be on Radio Kerry at 6.40 on Monday.

Group 2 is to be decided today.

At 4 Feale Rangers welcome St.Kierans to Listowel while Kenmare are home to Rathmore.

Going into these final matches Kenmare and Rathmore both have 3 points, Kierans 2 and Feale Rangers nil.

East Kerry and Templenoe have both made it out of Group 1. Their 1.30 showdown at Fitzgerald Stadium will determine who takes top spot.