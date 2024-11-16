Advertisement
Sport

Mickey Mansell into semi-finals of Grand Slam of Darts

Nov 16, 2024 09:52 By radiokerrysport
Mickey Mansell is into the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts.

The Tyrone native came from 4 legs to 1 down to beat Scotland's Cameron Menzies in the last-leg decider in Wolverhampton last night.

