Mickey Mansell into semi-finals of Grand Slam of Darts

Mickey Mansell is into the semi-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts.
The Tyrone native came from 4 legs to 1 down to beat Scotland's Cameron Menzies in the last-leg decider in Wolverhampton last night.
