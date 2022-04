Phil Mickelson has requested permission to play in the first Saudi Golf League tournament in June.

The six-time major champion has been out of the game since controversial comments regarding the new tour earlier this year.

However, his agent says he has asked to play at the L-I-V Golf Invitational at the Centurion Club in England.

Mickelson has also registered to enter the next two major championships - the PGA Championship and the US Open.