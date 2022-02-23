Advertisement
Sport

Mickelson apologises for remarks about Saudi Super League

Feb 23, 2022 09:02 By radiokerrysport
Mickelson apologises for remarks about Saudi Super League Mickelson apologises for remarks about Saudi Super League
Share this article

Six time major winner Phil Mickelson has apologised for remarks he made about the breakaway Saudi Super League, branding them 'reckless'.

The American says he will be taking time away from the game.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus