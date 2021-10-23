Advertisement
Mick McCarthy departs Cardiff

Oct 23, 2021 15:10 By radiokerrynews
Mick McCarthy departs Cardiff
Former Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has been sacked at Championship side Cardiff City after their eighth consecutive loss.

They went down 2-nil at home to Middlesbrough today.

