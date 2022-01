The Mick Kerr memorial tournament takes place this weekend in Tyrone, beginning this evening at 8.30 as Jack O'Shea of Glenbeigh will play Sean Clark from Down.

The winner is to meet Sean Kerr in the last 16 tomorrow at 10 o'clock.

Also tomorrow at 10 in the last 16 Dominick lynch, Glenbeigh will play Kildare's Conor McElduff or Kevin Diggins.