Advertisement
Sport

Messi Signs For Two Years At PSG

Aug 11, 2021 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Messi Signs For Two Years At PSG Messi Signs For Two Years At PSG
Share this article

Lionel Messi is a Paris Saint Germain player.

The six time Ballon d'Or winner has signed a two year deal in the French capital after leaving Barcelona.

His contract is worth a reported 35 million euro a year after tax.

Advertisement

34 year old Messi will be presented to the media today.

Fans are gathering outside Paris Saint Germain's stadium in the hope they can catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi before he arrives for his first press conference.

These supporters outside the Parc des Princes are excited he's joined the club.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus