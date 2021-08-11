Messi Signs For Two Years At PSG

Lionel Messi is a Paris Saint Germain player.

The six time Ballon d'Or winner has signed a two year deal in the French capital after leaving Barcelona.

His contract is worth a reported 35 million euro a year after tax.

34 year old Messi will be presented to the media today.

Fans are gathering outside Paris Saint Germain's stadium in the hope they can catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi before he arrives for his first press conference.

These supporters outside the Parc des Princes are excited he's joined the club.