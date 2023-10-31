Advertisement
Sport

Messi lands his eighth Ballon d'Or

Oct 31, 2023 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Messi lands his eighth Ballon d'Or
Lionel Messi won the men’s Ballon d’Or for a record eighth time last night.

The 36-year-old helped Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar last year.

His international teammate and Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martínez won the goalkeeper award.

Real Madrid and England midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy for the best young player in the world at the ceremony in Paris.

Spain and Barcelona player Aitana Bonmati won the outright women's award.

She was instrumental in winning both the World Cup and Champions League this year.

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe was ranked 22nd.

