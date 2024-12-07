Advertisement
Merseyside Derby off

Dec 7, 2024 09:06 By radiokerrysport
Merseyside Derby off
Today's Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool has been called off due to severe weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

The Premier League fixture was due to be held at Goodison Park this lunchtime.

At 3 o'clock, Manchester City can move up to second with a win at Crystal Palace,

Bottom side Southampton travel to Aston Villa,

And Brentford welcome Newcastle United to the GTECH Community Stadium.

The evening game sees Manchester United take on Nottingham Forest from half 5.

