Merseyside derby headlines Premier League programme today

Sep 3, 2022 09:09 By radiokerrysport
Having salvaged a late win at home to Newcastle in midweek, Liverpool will look to avoid a first defeat at Goodison Park in twelve years this lunchtime.

They face an Everton side still seeking a first win of the new Premier League season.

At 3, unbeaten Tottenham entertain Fulham,

Brentford host Leeds,

Chelsea take on London rivals West Ham,

Newcastle play Crystal Palace,

Wolves face Southampton,

Newly promoted pair Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth meet at the City Ground.

And at 5.30, Aston Villa stand between a hat-trick of hat-tricks for Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

